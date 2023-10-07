Air India cancels flight to and from Israel after surprise attack by Hamas

In view of Hamas' attack in Israel, Air India has cancelled its flight to and from Tel Aviv. Israel has declared a "state of war" and striking Hamas cells and military targets. The situation is grim in southern Israel as fighting continues between Palestinian militants and Israeli forces.

"AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 07 October 2023 and the return flight AI140 from Tel Aviv to Delhi have been cancelled in the interests and safety of our guests and crew. Passengers are being extended all support, as per their requirements," an Air India spokesperson said as per India Today.

Earlier today, the Indian Embassy in Israel issued an advisory for Indian citizens and asked Indians there to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols. "In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement, and stay close to safety shelters," the embassy said in a statement.

Israel's foreign ministry said that at least 100 Israelis were murdered and more than 900 wounded in the attacks by Hamas.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared "war" and asserted that his country would extract an "unprecedented price" from its enemy. "We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours," Netanyahu told his countrymen in a televised address.

"I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered, first of all, to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists. This is currently being carried out. At the same time, I have ordered an extensive mobilization of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price,” he said in his first public comment since the attack.

The Israel Defence Force (IDF) said it has launched operation ‘Iron Swords’ in response to Hamas’s surprise attack – by air, land and sea – comprising a barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and infiltration into its heavily fortified border in the southern area that caught the country off-guard on a major holiday.



