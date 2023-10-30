Israel intensifies ground operations against Hamas, tanks reach outskirts of Gaza City

The Israeli tanks have reached the outskirts of Gaza City as Tel Aviv has intensified its ground operations, Israel's Haaretz reported on Monday. Israel began the ground operations two days ago but did not call it invasion. The full-scale operation came after two limited incursions in the past week, during which the forces took down Hamas' military infrastructures and carried out targeted strikes deep inside Gaza.

IDF Ground Operations in Gaza continued and expanded overnight:



🔻An IAF aircraft—guided by ground forces—struck a Hamas post and the 20+ terrorist operatives in it.



🔻Soldiers spotted armed terrorists and an anti-tank missile launching post near the Al-Azhar University and… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 30, 2023

Earlier today, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said the ground operations in Gaza continued and expanded overnight during which an IAF aircraft — guided by ground forces — struck a Hamas post and the 20-plus terrorist operatives in it. Soldiers spotted armed terrorists and an anti-tank missile launching post near the Al-Azhar University and guided an IAF fighter jet to strike them, the IDF said.

During the overnight operations, the IDF said its forces eliminated multiple terrorists barricaded within civilian buildings and terrorist tunnels who attempted to attack the forces.

Israel claims that Hamas, which launched a brutal attack on Israel on October 7 and killed 1,400-plus people including women and children, has been operating from civilian buildings including hospitals.

Last week, Israel released an intelligence-based illustration video showing Hamas' use of the Shifa Hospital both above and below ground. "They turn hospitals into headquarters for their terror. We just released intelligence proving it," Netanyahu said while sharing the video.

Hamas-ISIS is sick.



They turn hospitals into headquarters for their terror.



We just released intelligence proving it.



Here it is: pic.twitter.com/F82OxaIPN6 — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 27, 2023

From the beginning of the war, Israel was expected to go for all assault against Hamas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had made it clear that his country would finish the Palestinian militant organisation. Israeli forces carried out intensive airstrikes in the first few days and were waiting for orders for ground invasion.

Reports suggest that the ground invasion was held back for few days as the US wanted some more time for hostage negotiations and also for putting air defence in place to protect its assets in the Middle East. The reports also say that invasion was delayed partly due to more information about Gaza's extensive tunnels that Hamas uses for its operations.