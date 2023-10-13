Israeli embassy staffer in Beijing assaulted, says Israel foreign ministry

A staffer at the Israeli embassy in Beijing was assaulted on Friday, the Israel foreign ministry said in a statement.
The person was in stable condition and is being treated in hospital, the statement said.
The attack did not happen within the embassy compound itself, the statement said, and happened and in an area with a number of other embassies and a heavy police presence.
An investigation into the attack is underway, the statement said.
