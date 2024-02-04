'It had been a temple for 2,000 yrs': British MP blasts BBC for 'biased' coverage on Ayodhya Ram Mandir

British MP Bob Blackman took a firm stance against what he perceived as biased reporting by the BBC concerning the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Blackman highlighted a significant oversight in the BBC's coverage, pointing out that while the media outlet reported on the site as being where a mosque was destroyed, it failed to acknowledge the historical presence of a temple at the same location for over 2,000 years.

"Last week in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, the Ram Mandir was consecrated. This was of great joy to Hindus across the world as being the birthplace of Lord Ram," Blackman said.

"Very sadly, the BBC, in their coverage reported, of course, that this was the site of the destruction of a mosque, forgetting the fact that it had been a temple for more than 2,000 years before that happened and that the Muslims had been allocated a five-acre site on which to erect a mosque adjacent to the town," he added.

Besides that, the MP further asked other parliament members to "allow time for a debate in government time on the impartiality of the BBC and its failure to provide a decent record of what is actually going on all over the world."

In a subsequent post on X, the Parliamentarian expressed that his constituents have voiced apprehensions regarding the BBC's perceived biased reporting on the Ram Mandir. He emphasized his staunch support for the rights of Hindus and stated that the article in question has led to significant disharmony. Asserting that the BBC should maintain a fair portrayal of global events, he called for an accurate and unbiased reporting standard.

Following the grand consecration ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the rituals, several states declared a half-day holiday for schools and closed government offices, establishments, and public sector banks.

Some states also observed a 'dry day,' with shops selling non-vegetarian items remaining closed until the evening. Post the consecration, devotees across the state celebrated by bursting firecrackers. The Ram Mandir opened its doors to the public the next day, and within the initial 11 days, approximately 25 lakh devotees visited the temple.

Also Read: 'Elon who,' say netizens after Ashneer Grover shares pic of world's first 'cross-breed' Tesla