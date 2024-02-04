'Elon who,' say netizens after Ashneer Grover shares pic of world's first 'cross-breed' Tesla

Ashneer Grover, BharatPe co-founder and former Shark Tank India judge, on Saturday took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the picture of a modified 'cross-breed' Tesla car in Delhi. The vehicle, a Boulder Grey BYD (Build Your Dream) Atto 3, was spotted in Karol Bagh.

The car features the word 'Tesla' on its back, which has sparked interest on social media platform X. "World's first 'cross-breed' Tesla! Some Delhi boy literally 'built his dream' in Karol Bagh," Grover said in his post on X alongwith the picture.

World’s first ‘cross - breed’ Tesla ! Some Delhi boy literally ‘built his dream’ in Karol Bagh @Tesla pic.twitter.com/zxuilgyvAV — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) February 3, 2024

Grover's post has garnered 1.8 lakh views and over three thousand likes. Users have praised the creativity, with comments ranging from 'Karol Bagh has the answer to everything' to 'Elon Musk in shock'.

"When life gives you BYD, slap a Tesla sticker on it and say, 'Elon who?'. Genius at Karol Bagh rewriting automotive history... btw... Must've used the 'innovation decal' option in the upgrade package (sic)," a user said.

"It's actually a BYD car. BYD Atto 3. Tesla ka logo faaltu lagaya hai," another user noted.

"Just a Tesla logo over a BYD Atto 3 car. The point is how the Chinese car appeared in Indian roads. For the record, BYD has surpassed Tesla as highest selling electric car already," yet another user said.

"After looking at this, Elon will set up his Indian plant in Karol Bagh Delhi," a user joked.

"Waiting for the day- When 'awaaz dedo' is written behind a Tesla," another user said.

The BYD Atto 3 is an electric SUV manufactured by BYD Auto, with prices starting at Rs 33,99,000. There are also hints of Tesla investing in Gujarat, according to a statement by Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel.

In December, he said that the company's co-founder and CEO, Elon Musk, has his eyes set on the state. "We are very hopeful, the Gujarat government is very hopeful. Elon Musk, who is the founder of Tesla, has his eyes set on the state. Let us hope they come to Gujarat," Patel said.

