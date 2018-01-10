Jeff Bezos now richer than Bill Gates ever was; becomes richest person in history

Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon has become the richest man in the history, overtaking the wealth Bill Gates ever had to his name. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed that Bezos' net worth had hit USD 105.1 billion on Monday. It is USD 106 billion currently. According to Forbes' tracker, Bezos has accumulated USD 104.4 billion as net worth.



Most of Bezos' wealth comes from his 78.9 million shares of Amazon stock. On Monday itself, shares of Amazon had risen by 1.4 per cent, adding USD 1.4 billion to his net worth.



It must be added that Jeff Bezos has overtaken Bill Gates before, but this is the first time he has broken the richest man in history record. Bezos became the richest person in the world in July 2017, when he dethroned Gates for a while. He was once again declared as the richest person in October 2017. Bezos crossed USD 100 billion in November.

The net worth of Bill Gates, on the other hand, is USD 91.9 billion, according to Forbes, and USD 93.3 billion as mentioned by Bloomberg. Forbes also mentions that the Microsoft founder's net worth had shot up to USD 100 billion in April 1999.



It must be added that Gates is perhaps in the second spot for the richest person in the world due to his significant contribution to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. An analysis by Bloomberg of his publicly disclosed contributions show that he has given away USD 61.8 billion worth of Microsoft shares and USD 2.9 billion in cash.



According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the richest people in the world are Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Mark Zuckerberg, Amancio Ortega who is a majority shareholder of the parent company of Zara, Carlos Slim, Bernard Arnault, Larry Page who is the CEO and co-founder of Alphabet, Larry Ellison who is the founder of Oracle, and Sergey Brin, co-founder of Alphabet.



The index mentions Mukesh Ambani as the richest Indian and the 20th richest person in the world. Ambani's net worth is USD 41.2 billion. Lakshmi Mittal is on the 44th spot with a net worth of USD 20.9 billion. Azim Premji and Pallonji Mistry are on the 61 and 62 spots with USD 18.1 billion and USD 17.6 billion respectively. Shiv Nadar is on the 94th spot with USD 14 billion.