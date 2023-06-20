Joe Biden’s son Hunter charged with tax evasion and illegal possession of weapons

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden on Tuesday said that he will plead guilty to federal income tax charges in a deal with the Justice Department, revealed a court document.

The charges against Hunter Biden are from an investigation conducted by David Weiss, the US attorney appointed by former President Donald Trump in Delaware, the home state of the current Democratic president.

As part of the deal, Hunter Biden has also entered a pretrial diversion agreement for a firearm offence.

Hunter Biden, 53, has long been targeted by attacks from Trump and his Republican allies, who have accused him of misconduct related to Ukraine, China, and other issues.

Throughout his career, Hunter Biden has worked as a lobbyist, lawyer, investment banker, and artist, openly discussing his struggles with substance abuse.

In December 2020, Hunter Biden revealed that Weiss's office was conducting an investigation into his tax affairs.

Recently, Hunter Biden was found himself in another controversy, after his footages indulged in prostitution trafficking and drugs emerged on internet.

Thousands of emails from the laptop were also revealed and verified through cryptographic signatures from Google and other technology companies.

Approximately 216 gigabytes of data was provided to Washington Post on a hard drive by Jack Maxey, a Republican activist.

However, majority of 1,29,000 emails were not verified as they lacked cryptographic feature during the forensic test. Neither any evidence of tampering was found.

While the democrats have dismissed it as a probable disinformation, Republicans insist that the data from Hunter’s laptop is an evidence of a massive scale of corruption by the Biden family.

Apart from these allegation, Republicans have also accused the Joe Biden of starting a political witch hunt against Donald Trump instead of allowing the authorities to conduct investigation into the Hunter Biden’s shady operations.

