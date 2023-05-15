'London plan is out': Imran Khan compares himself with Mujibur Rahman, says Pak army planning to jail him for 10 years

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday alleged that the country’s military establishment wants to imprison him for the next 10 years under sedition charges. Khan further said that in order to humiliate him, Pakistan military wants to put his wife, Bushra Begum behind bars.



In a series of tweets, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief said, "So now the complete London plan is out. Using the pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The plan now is to humiliate me by putting Bushra Begum (Khan's wife) in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for the next ten years."

His tweets came after Khan hosted a meeting of PTI leaders at his residence in Lahore. Khan, who has been out on bail, further said, "To ensure that there is no public reaction, they have done two things -- first deliberate terror is unleashed not just on PTI workers but on common citizens as well. Second, the media is totally controlled and muzzled."



He claims that the sanctity of chadar and chaar dewaari has never been compromised like the way these ‘criminals' have done this time.



"This is a deliberate attempt to instil so much fear in people that when they come to arrest me tomorrow, people won't come out. And tomorrow they will again suspend internet services and ban social media (which is only partially open). Meanwhile, as we speak, houses are being broken in and shamelessly police are manhandling the women of the houses," he said.

The Islamabad High Court in Pakistan recently granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in several cases, allowing him to leave the court premises and return to his residence in Lahore's Zaman Park. Khan, who was detained for two days, left in a security cavalcade and was greeted by his supporters along the way.



Khan also added that the JUI-F "drama" that is being done outside the Supreme Court is only for one purpose -- to overawe the chief justice of Pakistan so that he does not give a verdict according to the Constitution.

"Pakistan has already seen a such brazen attack on the Supreme Court when in 1997 PMLN goons physically attacked it and had one of the most respected Chief Justices Sajjad Ali Shah removed," he said.



Khan's arrest last week in the Al-Qadir Trust case outside the Islamabad court premises led to violent clashes, but the Supreme Court of Pakistan subsequently declared the arrest illegal. Khan has been accused of committing multiple offences in over 120 cases across Pakistan, including treason, blasphemy, inciting violence, and terrorism.

