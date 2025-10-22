Louvre museum reopens in Paris, days after ₹894 crore jewellery robbery stuns world

The Louvre museum in Paris welcomed visitors again on Wednesday, three days after a daring robbery saw thieves steal historic jewellery estimated to be worth over $100 million (around ₹894 crore or 88 million euros). The reopening follows intense international attention after the theft of several high-profile royal pieces.

French officials have confirmed that the investigation is underway, with a focus on evaluating security measures. The museum's management has faced questions about protocols as the public returns to see the remaining collections.

The jewellery was stolen in a swift raid shortly after the museum reopened on Sunday. Investigators say the thieves used a truck with an extendable ladder, commonly seen with moving companies in Paris, to access the Apollo Gallery through a window. Using cutting tools, they broke into display cases and removed eight valuable pieces, including an emerald-and-diamond necklace given by Napoleon I to Empress Marie-Louise, and a diadem previously owned by Empress Eugenie.

Security officials reported that the operation lasted just seven minutes. The thieves exited quickly after securing the items, leaving before security could intervene. Live images on news portals showed visitors returning to the Louvre's entrance, highlighting the public interest in the museum's swift recovery.

The scale of the loss has drawn attention from French prosecutors and lawmakers. Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau addressed the Senate committee, emphasising the seriousness of the theft and its impact on national heritage. The museum director was questioned about how such a theft could occur in one of France's most secure cultural institutions.

Investigators believe four people were involved in Sunday's heist. Authorities are analysing fingerprints and other forensic evidence collected at the crime scene to identify the suspects.

"The Louvre curator estimated the damages to be 88 million euros," AFP news agency quoted Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau as saying on Tuesday.

This robbery comes just a month after another high-profile theft at Paris's Natural History Museum, where gold nuggets valued at over $1.5 million were stolen. The incidents have prompted a wider discussion about security in Parisian museums.