Maryam Nawaz declares 'game over' for Imran Khan as senior PTI members desert party

Maryam Nawaz, senior Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) party, delivered a strong message to Imran Khan. Nawaz, the 49-year-old daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, told Khan, the chief Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, that the "game is over" for him. This statement came in the wake of a significant exodus of senior members from the PTI, signalling a growing dissatisfaction with Khan's leadership.

Speaking at a convention in Punjab province on Friday, Nawaz addressed the recent events of May 9 when Khan was arrested. She highlighted that the subsequent violent protests, which engulfed the entire nation, led to widespread chaos and unrest in the country.

Maryam Nawaz, the 49-year-old daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, emphasised the gravity of the situation by stating that Khan's party had experienced a mass departure of over 70 lawyers and leaders in the aftermath of the May 9 mayhem. Prominent figures within the PTI, including Secretary General Asad Umar, former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, and former Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, have resigned from their positions.

Taking a dig at the PTI over the departure of its leaders, Maryam Nawaz sarcastically remarked that there seemed to be a long line of people quitting the party. The exodus of PTI leaders commenced when security forces launched a crackdown on the party following the attacks on both civil and military institutions.

Expressing her criticism of Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz questioned how the people could have faith in a leader who she described as a "jackal." She alluded to the fact that prominent PTI members had revealed Khan's alleged role as the mastermind behind the May 9 incidents, further undermining his credibility.

Maryam Nawaz, serving as the PML-N's senior vice president, accused Imran Khan of orchestrating the "terrorism" that took place on May 9. While Khan's workers faced trial in anti-terrorism courts, she criticised his own behaviour during the legal proceedings. Referring to Khan's appearance in court with his wife, Bushra Bibi, covered with sheets, Maryam Nawaz pointed out the discrepancy in how Khan used women as shields while exposing others to potential harm. It should be noted that Khan and his wife were covered with white sheets as they arrived at the Lahore High Court on May 15 for the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Maryam Nawaz further claimed that the May 9 incident amounted to an "attack on Pakistan Army." She alleged that the former prime minister was being aided by his "facilitators" in carrying out these actions.

On May 9, violent protests erupted following Imran Khan's arrest by paramilitary Rangers from the premises of the Islamabad High Court. In response to Khan's detention, his party workers vandalised several military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander's House, the Mianwali airbase, and the ISI building in Faisalabad. Shockingly, the mob even stormed the Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, an unprecedented act.

The clashes between protesters and security personnel resulted in a reported death toll of 10, although Khan's party claimed that 40 of its workers lost their lives due to firing by security forces. Subsequently, thousands of Khan's supporters were arrested in the aftermath of the violence, which the influential Army described as a "dark day" in the nation's history.