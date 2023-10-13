Massive destruction in Gaza as Israel drops 6,000 bombs against Hamas; see pics

Israel's army chief Herzi Halevi on Thursday said that the Gaza Strip, which is ruled by Hamas, will not look the same again. Those ominous words are turning real as hundreds of buildings in Gaza have been flattened by Israel's relentless airstrikes that began after the deadliest attack by Hamas on the Jewish nation on Saturday.

Also Read: 'Burned by Hamas monsters': Israeli PM Netanyahu shows pictures of killed babies to Blinken

So far, Israel has dropped about 6,000 bombs against Hamas targets in Gaza, the country's air force said on Thursday. Pictures emerging from Gaza show massive damage and destruction all around. The air force too shared some pictures that show crumbled buildings with barely a few people in sight.

Dozens of fighter jets and helicopters attacked a series of terrorist targets of the Hamas terrorist organization throughout the Gaza Strip.

So far, the IAF has dropped about 6,000 bombs against Hamas targets. pic.twitter.com/3Xm1vxvq7D — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 12, 2023

In one of the pictures, one can see some buildings completely flattened while others are damaged by the impact of precision airstrikes. Some pictures also show dark smoke billowing out from the burning buildings while people sift through the rubble. The damage has been extensive in the region, which is staring at difficult days ahead.

Israel is raining a barrage of missiles on Gaza, which is densely populated and has a population of two million people. As per reports, at least 900 people have been killed and another 4,500 have been wounded in Gaza since Saturday. Reports suggest that Israel's military is preparing for a ground invasion of Gaza and is waiting for the orders.

במהלך הלילה (ה׳) חיל-האוויר יצא לגל תקיפות עצים במטרה להמשיך ולפגוע בכוח הקומנדו של ארגון הטרור חמאס המכונה ״נח׳בה״, על ידי תקיפת מפקדות מבצעיות אשר שימשו פעילים שחדרו לישובי העוטף בשבת האחרונה. pic.twitter.com/jTboxFG30T — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 12, 2023

Israel's air force said that its fighter jets and helicopters attacked a series of terrorist targets of the Hamas terrorist organization throughout the Gaza Strip. "So far, the IAF has dropped about 6,000 bombs against Hamas," it said while sharing pictures of targeted sites.

The forces also informed that a commander in the Hamas terrorist organisation and a group of operatives engaged in directing terrorism against Israel were assassinated. "In addition, the neighborhoods of Beit Hanoun, Shejaiya, Rimal, El-Furkan, and Tuffah suffered extensive and heavy damage," the IAF said.

The air force claimed that the airstrikes killed hundreds of terrorists and attacked over 3,600 targets, including command and control targets, strategic military infrastructure, weapons production sites, intelligence assets, leadership targets, naval superiority targets, and rocket system targets.

