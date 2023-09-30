New York: State of emergency declared as torrential rain floods subways, roads; videos surface

Torrential downpours brought flash flooding to New York City on Friday, disrupting subway service, inundating ground-level apartments and turning some streets into small lakes. About eight inches (20 cm) of rain fell in some parts of the most populous city in the US.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned of "life-threatening" floods and declared a state of emergency for New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley. "I am declaring a State of Emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall we’re seeing throughout the region," she said on X (formerly Twitter), and urged people to take steps to stay safe and "remember to never attempt to travel on flooded roads".

Separately, she warned that the rain isn’t over yet. "Subway service is very limited at this time and parts of Metro North service is suspended. Road closures are in place in some areas," the Governor said.

"State agencies are coordinating closely with local governments and providing any resources needed to address this extreme weather event. Flood rescue teams are in impacted areas ready to support local responders," she updated.

In Mamaroneck, a Westchester County suburb north of the city, emergency officials used inflatable rafts to rescue people trapped in buildings by floods, Reuters reported. Pictures and videos shared on social media showed people wading through water reaching up to their knees, as streets and subways were hit by heavy rain.

Many videos appeared to show water pouring from the ceiling and walls of subway stations and onto inundated platforms.

New York Subway is ruined by the flood. I have been living in the city for past 11 years and have never seen anything like this before. #NYCFlood pic.twitter.com/EJFGDTI5OR — Thakur Subedi ।ठाकुर सुवेदी। (@subedithakur) September 29, 2023

💔 Heartbreaking scenes in the New York subway system. As flash floods inundate the underground, it's crucial to avoid using subways for safety reasons. Please stay updated for the latest information. 🚇 #NYCSubwayFlood #FlashFlood #NewYorkCity #NYCFlood #DianneFeinstein pic.twitter.com/THy15NgcuJ — DailyDose (@DDose27191) September 29, 2023

The rain capped one of New York's wettest Septembers on record, with 13.74 inches (34.9 cm) of rain falling during the month as of 11 am on Friday, and more on the way, the report cited Dominic Ramunni, a National Weather Service forecaster, as saying. The all-time high was set in 1882 when 16.82 inches (42.72 cm) fell in September.

"I don't know if we'll beat the record, but we'll come close," Ramunni said.

As per climate scientists, global warming has produced more extreme weather patterns in much of the world.

Also Read: Weather update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in THESE states till October 3; check details

Also Read: Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak’s wife, to close venture capital fund Catamaran Ventures UK: Report