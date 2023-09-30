Weather update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in THESE states till October 3; check details

A low-pressure area lies over Eastcentral Arabian Sea off south Konkan-Goa coasts. It is likely to become well marked low pressure area over the same area during next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

It further added that another low-pressure area lies over Northeast and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal. It is likely to become well marked low pressure area and move northwestwards towards north Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts during next 48 hours.

IMD weather forecast:

Light or moderate to isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal till October 1, Odisha on October 3, Jharkhand and Bihar till October 3 and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 2 and 3, the IMD has predicted.

"Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 gusting to 65 is likely over Andaman Islands on September 30," it said.

The weather department has also predicted rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe till October 1.

Moreover, it stated, "Light or moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan-Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on September 29-October 1".

Rainfall is also likely over Chhattisgarh till October 2 and over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till October 2 and over Arunachal Pradesh on October 3.

Meanwhile, IMD also observed that conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of Northwest and adjoining Westcentral India during the next two days.

Also Read: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank MD resigns days after Rs 9,000 cr mistakenly credited to cab driver's account

Also Read: The ISRO model: How India's space agency is slowly becoming a global favourite

Also Read: Reports say TCS ending hybrid work policy from Oct 1; netizens say 'this means more traffic jams'