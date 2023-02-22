'Not able to feed soldiers': Now, Pakistan's economic crisis hits army  

Pakistan's ongoing economic crisis has hit one of the most important institutions in the country - the army. The Pakistan Army is reportedly facing food shortage in messes due to a cut in supply amid the worst economic crisis in the country. Some field commanders have written letters to the Quarter Master General (QMG) Office in the General Headquarters, pointing to cut in food supply to soldiers in all army messes, News18 reported on Wednesday.

The QMG has discussed the food supply and logistics issues with the Chief of Logistic Staff (CLS) and Director General Military Operations (DGMO), the report said, adding that the military officers — QMG, CLS & DG MO — have also raised the food supply issue with Army Chief General Asim Munir.

According to the report, the source said the army was not able to feed soldiers 'two times properly' amid decades-high inflation and cuts in special funds. "We have already cut the soldiers’ food fund, which was doubled and approved by General Raheel Sharif during Operation Zarb-e-Azb in 2014," the source was quoted as saying by News18.

The DG-Military Operations said the army was not in the position to afford more cuts in logistics and supplies that may halt its operations in border areas against militants including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Soldiers need more food and special funds, DGMO said as per the report.

Pakistan is in the middle of an economic crisis due to mounting debt, low forex reserves, and sky-high inflation which has created a shortage of food across the country. To prevent default, the country is taking all measures as suggested by the IMF.

Today, reports emerged saying that Pakistan is preparing to implement austerity measures under which the salary of government employees will be cut, the number of foreign missions will be reduced and staff will be trimmed to reduce costs.

About half of PM Shehbaz Sharif's Cabinet members are expected to work without any salary while the rest will take a 15 per cent cut. Cash-strapped Pakistan may also cap grants, and secret service funds of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB).