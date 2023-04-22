Oliver Dowden takes over as UK's deputy Prime Minister after Raab's resignation amid bullying allegations

The British government named Oliver Dowden deputy prime minister on Friday, following Dominic Raab's resignation earlier in the day. Dominic Raab gave his resignation after an independent investigation into formal complaints of bullying.

Raab, who served as deputy prime minister, had no official power or authority but filled in for the prime minister when he could not attend parliament.

Currently, Dowden is a cabinet office minister in Sunak's administration. He resigned from his position as chairman of Sunak's Conservative Party in June of last year after the party suffered two devastating by-election losses.

In the same announcement, lawmaker Alex Chalk was appointed new justice minister, a position which Raab previously held.

Raab shared his letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Twitter, where he said that the inquiry had set a dangerous precedent but would remain supportive of the government.

"Dear Prime Minister, I am writing to resign from your government, following receipt of the report arising from the inquiry conducted by Adam Tolley KC. I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word. It has been a privilege to serve you as Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work as a minister in a range of roles and departments since 2015, and pay tribute to the many outstanding civil servants with whom I have worked,” Raab wrote in the letter.

"In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent. It will encourage spurious complaints against Ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government — and ultimately the British people," he added.

