UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns after bullying allegations

Dominic Raab, the British Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister, resigned on Friday after an independent investigation into formal complaints of bullying.

In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, shared on Twitter, Raab stated that the inquiry had set a dangerous precedent but would remain supportive of the government.

Raab wrote in the letter, "Dear Prime Minister, I am writing to resign from your government, following receipt of the report arising from the inquiry conducted by Adam Tolley KC. I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word. It has been a privilege to serve you as Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work as a minister in a range of roles and departments since 2015, and pay tribute to the many outstanding civil servants with whom I have worked."

"In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent. It will encourage spurious complaints against Ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government — and ultimately the British people," he added.

Raab's departure comes just two weeks before the English local council elections, where Sunak's Conservatives are expected to perform poorly.

This is the third departure of a senior minister due to personal conduct in the last six months and is expected to damage Sunak's efforts to revive the governing Conservative Party's fortunes. This is antithetic to Sunak's promise of a government of integrity.

Gavin Williamson, another of Sunak's senior ministers, was forced to leave in November following claims of bullying, while Nadhim Zahawi, the chair of the Conservative Party, was fired in January after it was found out that he had broken the ministerial code over his openness about his tax affairs.