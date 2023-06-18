Over 29 people shot in mass shooting in Chicago on Juneteenth celebration

A mass shooting took place in Chicago on June 18, interrupting a Juneteenth celebration. The shooting took place in the Willowbrook in Chicago, and at least 29 people were shot, including two children.

The shooting happened at around 12:30 AM local time, as people were celebrating Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. "It was supposed to be like a Juneteenth celebration; we just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped. They just kept going. After that, we literally scattered away," witness Markeshia Avery told ABC7 Chicago. The shooting happened as people were leaving the park.

The victims of the shooting ranged in age from 10 to 46 years old. Two of the victims, a 10-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman, were in critical condition. The other victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to ABC7 Chicago, the victims were rushed to four different hospitals and are under observation. "We were all just out, and, next thing you know, shots just kept going off; everybody ran, and it was chaos," witness Craig Lotcie told the local news outlet. "I saw that they had cops laid out at all the entrances like that; I just got back home. Now they got the place all taped up," another witness said.

The police have not yet released any information about the suspects in the shooting. They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

This is the latest in a series of mass shootings in Chicago. In recent months, there have been several shootings in the city that have left multiple people injured or dead. The violence has sparked protests and calls for action from city leaders.

The Chicago Police Department is investigating the shooting, and they are asking anyone with information to come forward. They have also increased patrols in the area where the shooting took place.

