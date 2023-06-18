'It's coming': Elon Musk confirms Twitter will soon launch video app for Smart TVs

Elon Musk, the Twitter CEO, has confirmed that the company is working on a video app for Smart TVs. The app will allow users to watch Twitter videos on their TVs, and it will also make it easier for people to discover new videos.

Musk made the announcement in a tweet on June 18, 2023 in which he confirmed that the app is "coming" and that it will be "available on a bunch of TVs". He did not provide any further details about the app.

A Twitter user, who goes by the username S-M Robinson wrote, "We really need a Twitter video app for Smart TVs. I'm not watching an hour-long video on Twitter." To which Musk replied, "It's coming."

NEWS: Highlights from Zuby’s interview with Elon!



Elon points out that giving in to advertiser demands is costing Twitter about $2 Billion in ad revenue a year.



“Freedom of speech is pretty expensive”.



🧵 https://t.co/ujkHpmgY4S — T(w)itter Daily News  (@TitterDaily) June 17, 2023

The user in turn tweeted, "Appreciate it. I can see a day where I can cancel my subscription to YouTube, and never look at it again."

The announcement of the video app for Smart TVs is a sign that Musk is serious about making Twitter a more video-centric platform. Twitter has been making a push into video in recent years, and the company has launched a number of features to make it easier for users to watch and share videos. The video app for Smart TVs is a natural extension of this effort, and it will make it easier for people to watch Twitter videos on their TVs.

Musk recently said that he wants to make Twitter a more "vibrant" and "engaging" platform, and he has outlined a number of changes that he plans to make. One of these changes is to focus on video, creator, and commerce partnerships.

Musk believes that video is the future of social media, and he wants Twitter to be at the forefront of this trend. He further added that he wants to make it easier for users to watch and share videos on Twitter so that it attracts more creators to the platform.

Musk earlier announced that Twitter will soon begin compensating creators for adverts featured in their replies, with a payout block of $5 million.

"In a few weeks, X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies. The first block payment totals USD 5M. Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count," Musk tweeted on Saturday.

Twitter recently brought a new update to its platform where it lets verified members upload 2-hour long videos.

Musk wrote, "Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2-hour videos (8GB)!"

"This could be a good reason to transition for podcasts. Especially in finance and tech. More intuitive than browsing Spotify," said a user.

Also Read: Adipurush box office collection Day 2: Prabhas-starrer earns over Rs 200 crore globally