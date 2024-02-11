Pakistan: Supporters of Imran Khan's PTI protest against alleged rigging of general elections

Supporters of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and other political outfits on Sunday staged protests across the country against alleged rigging in the general elections. The situation in Pakistan is tense due to delayed election results.

Some reports suggest that candidates from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz are leading or have won, amidst allegations of 'rigging' from the defeated parties. Despite no clarity at this point, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif claimed victory and said that his party was the "single-largest party".

He, however, admitted that he did not have the numbers and invited allies to form the government. "We don't have enough of a majority to form a government without the support of others and we invite allies to join the coalition so we can make joint efforts to pull Pakistan out of its problems," Sharif told party supporters on Friday.

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif has assigned his brother, former PM Shehbaz Sharif, to build alliances with major parties such as the PPP, MQM-P, and others. Joint candidate of the PML-N and Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party, Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, emerged victorious in NA-48 (Islamabad-III) with 69,699 votes.

Meanwhile, PTI chief and Sharif's arch rival Imran Khan, who is in prison, also claimed victory and said he was keen to form a government. PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan said "all institutions" in Pakistan should respect the people's mandate. He added that Khan would decide the country's next Prime Minister.

PPP scion and former Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, however, has admitted that his party will not be able to form a government on its own. He refrained from confirming any meetings with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

Moreover, Pakistan Army Chief Syed Asim Munir praised "successful conduct" of polls and said the country needs "stable hands" to move away from the politics of "anarchy and polarisation", as per news agency PTI.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), none of the main players of Pakistani politics were able to cross the halfway mark of 133 on their own.

The independent candidates backed by PTI won over 100 seats whereas the PML-N has secured 72 seats. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led PPP won 54 seats, mostly in the party stronghold Sindh.

Other smaller parties won around 27 seats together and could play a part if a coalition government is formed, as per the ECP. In order to form a government in Pakistan, a party must win 133 out of 265 seats in the National Assembly.

The 241 million citizens of the nation voted in a general election on Thursday amidst an economic crisis and militant violence.

The PML-N and the PPP, the two major parties in the ruling coalition government in Pakistan post Imran Khan's ouster in April 2022, were at odds during the electoral campaign. As the count draws to a close, no party has obtained a majority, indicating a need for a coalition.

(With inputs from agencies)

