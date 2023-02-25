Pakistan's first transgender news anchor Marvia Malik attacked by gunmen outside her home

Marvia Malik, the first transgender news anchor in Pakistan, recently escaped a shooting outside her Lahore home. According to the newspaper Dawn’s report, Malik was returning from a pharmacy when two shooters started firing randomly on Thursday night. However, Malik miraculously survived the attack.

As per her statement to the police, the news anchor claimed that she had been receiving threatening phone calls and messages from unknown numbers for raising her voice for the transgender community. As per the outlet, the anchor stated that she has left her home for now and has shifted outside Lahore to ensure safety.

She had recently returned to the city for surgery, according to Malik. She also stated that her advocacy was a "key cause" behind the assassination attempt.

As per GeoTV, last year, the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) said that the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018 is "not in line with the Shariah," as "several of its provisions are inconsistent with Islamic principles". The CII also warned that the Transgender Persons Act may lead to "new social problems".

The council requested that the government set up a commission to evaluate the transgender community's specific laws. It further said that representatives of the CII, religious scholars, and legal and medical professionals should be on the committee.

Malik became the first transgender news anchor in Pakistan in 2018. Malik described herself as an example for everyone, not only the nation's transgender community, in a prior interview with GeoTV.

Malik said that her family did not support her when she intended to make an impact on society. She ignored it, though, and continued to pursue her goals. The TV anchor despised the fact that when transgender people are kicked out of their homes, their only alternative is to ply their trade on the streets. She said that now her example will spread a message of peace and increase awareness nationwide.

