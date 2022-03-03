PM Modi to attend Quad leaders' virtual meet today amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a Quad Leaders' virtual meeting on Thursday. US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will also attend the meeting even as the Russian invasion of the Ukraine entered its eighth day.

"The leaders will have an opportunity to continue their dialogue after the September 2021 Summit in Washington DC. They will exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific," an official press release said.

PM @narendramodi will participate along with President of USA @POTUS @JoeBiden, Prime Minister of Australia @ScottMorrisonMP, and Prime Minister of Japan @kishida230 in a Quad Leaders' virtual meeting today.



Press Release ➡️ https://t.co/jEFRFrOiGH — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 3, 2022

The Quad leaders had held an in-person summit in Washington in September last year.

US diplomat Donald Lu said yesterday that the Biden administration is looking whether to apply or waive sanctions on India for the purchase of the S-400 Triumf missile defence system from Russia. He also said that India is likely to be worried about its defence deals with Russia in the coming months and years.

"My view is that it's going to be very hard for anyone to buy major weapon systems from Moscow in the coming months and years, given sweeping financial sanctions that the administration, with the support of Congress has levelled...I would guess that India is one of those countries worried about that," Lu said, as mentioned in a report by news agency ANI.

Amid the tensions, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine had asked all Indians to leave Kharkiv immediately "under all circumstances" as Russia continues its lethal bombardment of Ukraine’s second-largest city.

