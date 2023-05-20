PM Narendra Modi holds crucial talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at G7 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the G7 summit held in Hiroshima. This meeting marked a crucial milestone as it was the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February of the previous year.

The prime minister's office shared the news of the meeting on social media, stating, "PM @narendramodi held talks with President @ZelenskyyUa during the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima."

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Hiroshima on the preceding day, commencing his three-nation tour, which includes visits to Papua New Guinea and Australia, in addition to attending the annual G7 summit.

The presence of President Zelenskyy at the G7 summit was a result of an invitation extended by Japan, the current chair of the influential grouping.

The G7 Summit

The G7 summit is an annual meeting of the leaders from seven of the world's largest advanced economies. The group consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with representatives from the European Union. The summit provides a platform for these leaders to discuss and coordinate their efforts on a wide range of global issues, including economic cooperation, international security, climate change, and sustainable development.

The G7 (formerly known as the G8 until Russia's suspension in 2014) represents a forum where leaders can engage in open discussions, exchange ideas, and work towards finding common ground on pressing global challenges. The summits typically include a series of formal and informal meetings, as well as bilateral discussions on the sidelines, allowing leaders to address specific issues and foster stronger relationships.

In addition to the G7 members, the summit often invites representatives from other countries and international organisations as guests or observers, allowing for broader perspectives and inclusive dialogues.