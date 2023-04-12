Prince Harry to attend Prince Charles' coronation without Meghan Markle 

Prince Harry will attend King Charles' coronation but without Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. The coronation of King Charles is scheduled to take place on 6 May 2023, at Westminster Abbey - a royal church in London.

"The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May," Buckingham Palace said in a royal communication. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is the younger son of King Charles and Princess Diana. He married Meghan in 2018. However, they both had a number of disputes with the royal family over which they turned down official royal roles. In June 2020, the couple moved to California.

There had been speculation about whether they would travel to London for the coronation - but it has now emerged that Prince Harry will attend the event without Meghan. Prince Harry will join more than 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey on 6 May, according to BBC.