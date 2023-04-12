scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
World
Prince Harry to attend Prince Charles' coronation without Meghan Markle 

Feedback

Prince Harry to attend Prince Charles' coronation without Meghan Markle 

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is the younger son of King Charles and Princess Diana. He married Meghan in 2018. However, they both had a number of disputes with the royal family over which they turned down official royal roles. In June 2020, the couple moved to California.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is the younger son of King Charles and Princess Diana. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is the younger son of King Charles and Princess Diana.

Prince Harry will attend King Charles' coronation but without Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. The coronation of King Charles is scheduled to take place on 6 May 2023, at Westminster Abbey - a royal church in London.

"The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May," Buckingham Palace said in a royal communication. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is the younger son of King Charles and Princess Diana. He married Meghan in 2018. However, they both had a number of disputes with the royal family over which they turned down official royal roles. In June 2020, the couple moved to California.

There had been speculation about whether they would travel to London for the coronation - but it has now emerged that Prince Harry will attend the event without Meghan. Prince Harry will join more than 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey on 6 May, according to BBC.

 

Published on: Apr 12, 2023, 8:21 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement