Meta layoffs 2026: The severance package offered to 8000 employees

After Oracle and Amazon, Meta will be reducing its workforce by 10% in May 2026, affecting about 8000 employees across regions and divisions. This is said to be the first round of layoffs, and another round is expected to follow later in 2026. Janelle Gale, Meta’s chief people officer, shared a memo to employees confirming the "unsettling" news.

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Gale stated, “We have been working on some changes to our organisation that will result in us laying off around 10% of the company on May 20.” In addition to workforce reduction, the company is also closing over 6000 open roles as per the memo.

Must read: 'Letting go of meaningful contributors': Read Meta's HR memo as it lays off 8,000 employees

In the memo, Gale also revealed the severance package that will be given to impacted employees to get through the tough times. Here’s how much the company will be paying:

Meta severance package

Gale stated that the impacted employees will get “generous” severance packages to support the transition. In the US, employees will be given 16 weeks of base salary, and an extra two weeks of pay for every year they worked at the company. Meta will also continue paying for their health insurance for 18 months, covering both the employees and their families.

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Employees impacted outside of the US, the company plans to offer similar severance benefits, but the exact details may differ depending on local laws and country-specific policies. However, the timing and process of layoffs could also vary by region.

Lastly, Meta will also be providing career support, such as help with job searches or transition services. As of now, the company has not revealed the exact number of employees impacted or the regions.

Must read: Meta to cut 8,000 jobs, leave 6,000 roles unfilled as AI spending climbs to $169 billion: Report

What led to Meta’s layoffs

In the memo, Gale highlighted that job cuts were necessary to save money for investing in other areas. “We’re doing this as part of our continued effort to run the company more efficiently and to allow us to offset the other investments we’re making,” she said.

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“This is not an easy tradeoff, and it will mean letting go of people who have made meaningful contributions to Meta during their time here.”

Meta is said to pour millions into AI investments, with projected 2026 capital expenditures for AI reaching $135 billion from $115 billion. The company is spending to expand data centre efforts, AI chip deals, AI computing infrastructure deals, and others.

