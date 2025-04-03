‘Rich guys like me get tax cuts, you'll pay...’: Indian-American author slams MAGA voters over Trump's tariffs

Ramit Sethi, a US author and entrepreneur with Indian roots, took to social media Thursday to criticise the economic consequences of President Donald Trump’s sweeping new tariffs, arguing that they will hit everyday Americans the hardest.

In a viral post on X (formerly Twitter), Sethi broke down how the tariffs on imports—including household essentials like sponges, towels, and toothpaste—will drive up costs for consumers. “Good evening, MAGA voters. Thanks to your vote, you’ll now pay thousands of dollars more per year,” he wrote.

Sethi’s post highlighted the price hikes on common household goods due to tariffs ranging from 20% to over 40%. Among the items he listed:

Kitchen appliances: Coffee makers, many of which are manufactured in China, Thailand, or Malaysia, will now face 24%-36% tariffs.

Cleaning supplies: Sponges, another commonly imported item, are subject to tariffs of 34%-46%.

Bathroom essentials: Towels from India, Pakistan, and Turkey will see tariffs of 26%-29%, while toothpaste and body wash packaging, often sourced from the EU, China, or Vietnam, will become 20%-34% more expensive.

Garage tools: Power tools, frequently produced in China, Taiwan, or Mexico, will be subject to tariffs of at least 32%-34%.

"And I'm not even mentioning the expensive stuff, like your cars, appliances, HVAC, furniture, and TVs," Sethi added, emphasizing the broad impact of the tariffs.

The post resonated with critics of Trump’s trade policies, who argue that tariffs often act as an indirect tax on American consumers rather than on foreign manufacturers. While Trump has defended the tariffs as a way to boost domestic production and reduce reliance on imports, opponents contend that they will ultimately lead to higher costs for middle-class families.

Sethi, who is known for his bestselling book 'I Will Teach You to Be Rich', ended his post with a direct jab at Republican voters: “You'll pay thousands of dollars more for household items... all so that wealthy guys like me can get a tax cut that I don't need. This is what Republicans voted for.”

— Ramit Sethi (@ramit) April 2, 2025

"Watching Trump do this while zero Republicans push back is like having your alcoholic dad say something incredibly stupid but everyone is too afraid to correct him because he'll spin off into one of his rages again," he said in a follow-up tweet.