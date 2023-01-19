Rishi Sunak announces new funding for more than 100 projects across the UK

On Thursday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a new line of funding for more than 100 projects across the UK as part of their Levelling Up fund.

He shared this news on his Linkedin handle with a caption, “Today we are announcing new funding to more than 100 projects across the UK, as part of our #LevellingUp Fund. By investing in local areas, we can grow our economy and build pride in the places we call home.”

In his post, he shared a video where he can be seen explaining what Levelling Up means to him: “People often ask me what levelling up means, and to me, it means a strong community and safer streets, investing in local areas to drive growth and create jobs. And ensuring people feel enormous pride in the places they call home. But, moreover, levelling up will be defined by action, and that’s exactly what this government is doing today.”

Levelling Up is basically an initiative by the present UK government which will create opportunities for everyone across the UK in terms of improving jobs, pay, and standard of living, making streets safer, protecting the health and wellbeing of the citizen, investing in high streets and town centres and improving local transport.

According to the UK government's statement on the project, “Talent is spread across the UK, but opportunities are not. We are changing that as one size fits all does not work. Levelling Up means different things in different areas. We’ve supported 216 projects across the UK with funding and will allocate 4.8 billion pounds in total.”

“Funding helps community groups protect important local landmarks like pubs, sports clubs and community hubs,” it further states.