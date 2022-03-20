Russian attack on Ukraine has shaken roots of international order: Kishida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Saturday called for an immediate cessation of violence in Ukraine and pitched for resolution of the conflict through dialogue besides underscoring the importance of safety and security of nuclear facilities in that country.

In their talks at the 14th India-Japan summit, the two leaders expressed serious concern over the conflict and assessed its broader implications, particularly to the Indo-Pacific region, as well as the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

In his comments at a joint media briefing with Prime Minister Modi, Kishida described the Russian attack on Ukraine as a "serious" matter that has "shaken the roots of international order".

"We discussed the situation in Ukraine. The Russian attack on Ukraine is a very serious matter that has shaken the roots of the international system. We need to approach the matter with a strong resolve," the Japanese prime minister said.

"I told Modi that one-sided efforts to change status quo by force can't be allowed in any sector. We both agreed on the need for a peaceful solution to all conflicts on the basis of international law," he added.

A joint statement issued following the talks said Modi and Kishida reiterated their call for an "immediate cessation of violence and noted that there was no other choice but the path of dialogue and diplomacy for resolution of the conflict."

While Japan has been severely critical of Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, India has been pitching for resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

"The prime ministers expressed their serious concern about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and assessed its broader implications, particularly to the Indo-Pacific region," a joint statement issued after the talks said.

"They emphasised that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states," it said.

It said the leaders underscored the importance of the safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine and acknowledged the active efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) towards it.

"The leaders affirmed that they would undertake appropriate steps to address the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine," it added.

The joint statement said Modi and Kishida highlighted their commitment to working in tandem towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous world, based on a rules-based order that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

They also emphasised the need for all countries to seek peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law without resorting to threat or use of force or any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo.

"In this regard, they reaffirmed their common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, free from coercion," it said.

"They shared the view that the economies of both countries in such a world would be powered by robust bilateral investment and trade flows through diversified, resilient, transparent, open, secure and predictable global supply chains that provide for economic security and prosperity of their peoples," the joint statement said.

Reaffirming that the two countries would continue to work together to realise the shared objectives, they resolved to further advance the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.