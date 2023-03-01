Russian govt bans officials from using most foreign words

An amended law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin has banned Russian government officials from using most foreign words while carrying out their duties. With this, Russian officials will be bound to formally use Russian.

The amendments to the 2005 law are designed to protect and support the status of Russian, Reuters reported quoting a text posted on the government's website.

"When using Russian as the state language of the Russian Federation, it is not allowed to use words and expressions that do not correspond to the norms of modern Russian... with the exception of foreign words which do not have widely-used corresponding equivalents in Russian," the text read.

Meanwhile, a list of foreign-based words that can still be used will be published separately.

Even as there has been an amendment, it does not mention any punishments for those who fail to respect the updated law.

Before this law, officials were also prohibited from using words and phrases that didn't conform to the norms of the modern literary Russian language, including obscenities.

This come as Putin has said that he wants to protect Russia from what he calls a degenerate West that he alleges is trying to destroy the country. Since launching the invasion of Ukraine a year ago, Putin has said he wants to "protect" Russia.

Therefore, the new order is believed to be a step in that direction.

(With Reuters inputs)

