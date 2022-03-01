Russia's Sberbank not afraid of asset freezing as UK announces new sanctions

Russia's dominant lender Sberbank on Tuesday said its Russian retail and corporate customers would not be significantly affected by new UK sanctions and would examine the restrictions imposed when documents are made public.

Britain will lock Sberbank out of sterling clearing and slap sanctions on three other banks, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday, adding there would be a full asset freeze on Russian lenders within days.

