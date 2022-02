Shell from Ukrainian territory destroys Rostov border guard: Russian FSB

Russia's FSB security service said on Monday a shell from Ukrainian territory had completely destroyed a border guard post in Russia's Rostov region but had caused no casualties, the Interfax news agency reported.

The incident occurred 150 metres from the border between Russia and Ukraine, Interfax cited the FSB as saying.

Sporadic shelling across the line dividing Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east has intensified since Thursday.



