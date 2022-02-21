scorecardresearch
News
LATEST
World
Shell from Ukrainian territory destroys Rostov border guard: Russian FSB

Feedback

Shell from Ukrainian territory destroys Rostov border guard: Russian FSB

Sporadic shelling across the line dividing Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east has intensified since Thursday.

Shell from Ukrainian territory destroys Rostov border guard: Russian FSB (Photo: Reuters) Shell from Ukrainian territory destroys Rostov border guard: Russian FSB (Photo: Reuters)

Russia's FSB security service said on Monday a shell from Ukrainian territory had completely destroyed a border guard post in Russia's Rostov region but had caused no casualties, the Interfax news agency reported.

The incident occurred 150 metres from the border between Russia and Ukraine, Interfax cited the FSB as saying.

Sporadic shelling across the line dividing Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east has intensified since Thursday.
 

 

Also Read: Former Twitter India head’s startup, Invact Metaversity, raises $5 mn

Also Read: ‘Have become a celebrity now’, says Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar 

TAGS:

BT TV