Former Twitter India head’s startup, Invact Metaversity, raises $5 mn

After a recent investment round from over 70 entrepreneurs from India and overseas, former Twitter India head, Manish Maheshwari’s startup, Invact Metaversity, has raised $5 million from a bunch of global and Indian VCs including Arkam Ventures and Antler from India, Picus Capital from Germany, M Venture Partners from Singapore, BECO Capital from Dubai, and 2am VC from the US.



This investment comes close on the heels of a cross-section of global entrepreneurs posing their faith in this cutting-edge start-up that brings the advantages of metaverse to the world of education seeding it at a valuation of $33 million.



Invact Metaversity has seen some influential and experienced names backing it through investments over the past month including Balaji Srinivasan, former CTO of Coinbase and GP at Andreessen Horowitz, Caesar Sengupta, former Vice President and General Manager of Payments & the Next Billion Users initiative at Google, Benjamin Ampen, Managing Director of Twitter for the Middle East and Africa region, Singapore-based billionaire Kishin RK of RB Capital and influencer Gregory Orosz, Author of ‘The Pragmatic Engineer’. Punit Soni, Former CPO of Flipkart and Founder of Suki, Akshay Kothari of Notion, Nithin Kamath of Zerodha, Kunal Bahl of Snapdeal, and Ankiti Bose of Zilingo are also on the list.



“Metaverse is a concept that stands at a cusp where it will be the lead factor in transforming the educational landscape. We will use this investment to bolster the product and technology team for the Metaversity platform, build a virtual-first curriculum and expand into Europe and the US,” Manish Maheshwari, founder & CEO of Invact Metaversity said.

Leveraging the unique opportunities Metaverse has to offer, Maheshwari’s Invact Metaversity is focuses on building world's first 3D immersive virtual learning platform. It allows students to communicate with one another and their teachers via animated avatars regardless of their physical location. By enabling students to hang out together in virtual spaces it facilitates peer-to-peer learning and adds a community layer which had been missing in online learning thus far.



"I've always believed that education, rather than being a privilege, should be a right. Our vision at Metaversity is not only to democratise education but also to provide high-quality learning at an affordable cost. I am grateful that such well-known names are helping us on our journey,” founder & CTO, Tanay Pratap said.