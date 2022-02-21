‘Have become a celebrity now’, says Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar 

Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar has said that he will not sell peanuts anymore since he is a celebrity after his song went viral.

“I want to be one of you, now that I am here. I want to remain an artist. I have become a celebrity now. If I go out selling peanuts as a celebrity, I will have to face humiliation,” Badyakar told AajTak Bangla. The Kacha Badam singer further said that he stopped going out to sell peanuts as villagers came to know about his newfound fame.



He said, “My neighbours told me not to go out, lest someone kidnaps me!” Bhuban added that his son keeps telling him about the new versions of the viral song that keep cropping up on the Internet every day.



Badyakar was last seen performing Kacha Badam at a 5-star hotel in Kolkata earlier this month. He was dressed in a blingy jacket, t-shirt and jeans. Badyakar, who used to sell peanuts in exchange of broken and old items, shot to fame after his song Kacha Badam went viral across social media platforms with every national and international influencer making short videos on the song.



Given the virality of Kacha Badam, Badyakar was also felicitated by the West Bengal police. He also received Rs 3 lakh from Godhulibela Music, the label that remixed his original song.



