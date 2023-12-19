Soon, NRIs can get H-1B visa renewal done in US itself: What we know so far

The new pilot program that will help H-1B visa holders to renew their visas without leaving the United States has been successfully passed review by the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA).

As per the proposal, 20,000 H-1B specialty occupation workers can renew their visas in the US starting from January 2024. However, the full details of eligibility and operation of the pilot will emerge when a notice is published in the Federal Register.

At present, the H-1B specialty occupation visas are valid for three years. The holders need to get an appointment at a US embassy or consular office for a visa stamp after traveling abroad.

As per present rules, all visa applicants are required to exit the US and schedule interview appointments at US consular posts abroad.

H1B and L1 visas are popular visa categories for US employers and foreign professionals working in the US.

In November, the State Department announced that the pilot program is scheduled to launch in January.

Last month, Julie Stufft, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Visa Services, said: "In India, the demand (for US visas) is still very high. The wait time of 6, 8 and 12 months is not what we need and (it is) not indicative of how we view India." "We want to make sure that Indian travellers can get appointments as quickly as possible. One way we are doing that is through the domestic visa renewal programme, which is focused very much on India. We are piloting that," she said.

The H-1B programme helps US employers hire the employees they need to meet their business needs and remain competitive in the global marketplace, while adhering to all US worker protection norms under the law.

Stufft told news agency PTI that over three months, beginning in December, the State Department will be issuing 20,000 visas to foreign nationals who are already inside the country.

"We will do 20,000 in the first group. The vast majority of those will be Indian nationals living in the US and we will expand as it goes on. Because Indians are the largest skilled group of workers in the US, we hope that India will benefit quite a bit from this programme and it will prevent people from having to travel back to India or anywhere for a visa appointment to get their visa renewed," she said.

The OIRA is a statutory part of the Office of Management and Budget within the Executive Office of the US President.

As per estimates, 75 per cent of the H-1B visa granted in a year are given to Indians, who are then hired by major tech companies. In 2022, over 1.2 million Indians travelled to the US, which was more than 10 per cent of all visa applicants worldwide. This includes 20 per cent of student visa applicants and 65 per cent of H and L employment-based visas.