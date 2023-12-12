scorecardresearch
Terrorist attack in Pakistan: 4 killed, 28 hurt in suicide attack at police station

The attack took place in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The attack took place in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

Four security forces personnel were killed, and 28 others were injured in a suicide attack after a group of terrorists attacked a local police station in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, on Tuesday. The shootout between security forces and other militants is still ongoing, Reuters reported.

On Tuesday morning, suicide bombers stormed into the security compound and opened fire at the security personnel. The militants rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into the main gate of the police station, following up with a gun attack, district administration sources told Reuters.

Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, one of the country's terror outfits, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a statement, the Tahreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), which has emerged recently, said its militants carried out the attack aimed at the Pakistani army, but the target was not verified by officials or the military.

It was not immediately clear if this group is linked to the main Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group of Islamist and sectarian militants that has targeted the state and its agencies for years, seeking to overthrow the current government.

Following the attack, fresh contingents of police were rushed to the site, according to the police.

An emergency was declared in district hospitals while all schools and colleges were closed due to the attack.

Published on: Dec 12, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
