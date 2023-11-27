'This is completely crazy': China hospitals overwhelmed as pneumonia cases surge; WATCH

China's hospitals are overwhelmed due to a sudden surge in respiratory illness and reported clusters of pneumonia in children. Videos from China show jam-packed hospitals in parts of the country, with long waits for patients. On Sunday, China's health ministry urged local authorities to increase the number of fever clinics.

National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said the surge in respiratory illnesses was linked to the simultaneous circulation of several kinds of pathogens, most prominently influenza. She asked authorities to increase the number of relevant clinics and treatment areas, appropriately extend service hours, and strengthen guarantees of drug supplies.

Reuters reported on Sunday that cases among children were appearing especially high in northern areas like Beijing and Liaoning province, where hospitals were warning of long waits.

Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and health economist, was among the first few who put out visuals of China's overcrowded hospitals. He said pediatric hospitals in Beijing were overwhelmed with sick children, and many schools were suspended. "Beijing Children's Hospital overflowing," he wrote on X.

In a tweet on November 22, Eric said an alert went out on an epidemic network last night. "They warn of an unknown “walking pneumonia” without coughing, but HIGH FEVER + pulmonary nodules. Hospital’s full of kids now on IV drips." He said some school classes had even been canceled completely. "Not only are all students sick, but teachers are also infected with pneumonia."

An activist doctor on Sunday said the people were in the ninth wave and literally no one was taking any precautions at all. "Hospitals are infecting patients willy-nilly. THIS IS COMPLETELY CRAZY."

Michael Edward, an independent researcher, claimed China was hiding a massive disease outbreak. He said hospitals in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Liaoning, among other cities, were overcrowded, with insufficient outpatient and inpatient capacity. "Healthcare personnel reveal a situation reminiscent of the COVID-19 pandemic, with flu, and mycoplasma, all occurring at the same time, causing widespread concern," he wrote on X.

First, the failing economy, and now China is hiding a massive disease outbreak! Hospitals in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Liaoning, among other cities, are overcrowded, with insufficient outpatient and inpatient capacity. (1/3) @danharris pic.twitter.com/aiiDUHlK4W — Michael Edward (@MichaelEdw562) November 27, 2023

The WHO on November 23 said it had asked China to share detailed information on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children. Since mid-October, northern China has reported an increase in influenza-like illness compared to the same period in the previous three years, the global health body said.

