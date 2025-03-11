Train hijacked in Pakistan! Over 100 Pakistani forces in BLA custody, hijackers warn of dire end if troops intervene

A train hijacking in Pakistan’s Bolan district has triggered a tense standoff, with the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claiming responsibility and warning of “fatal consequences” should the military intervene. According to multiple media sources, the BLA seized control of the Jaffar Express, which was traveling through the Mashkaf and Dhadar areas of Bolan, and initially took around 450 passengers hostage.

“Over 100 Pakistani forces personnel in our custody,” announced the BLA in a statement signed by spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, adding that, “The Baloch Liberation Army has carried out a strategic operation in Mashkaf, Dhadar, Bolan, seizing control of the Jaffar Express by derailing it.”

During the resistance, six Pakistani military personnel were killed. The BLA says it has allowed women, children, and Baloch travelers to disembark, leaving only active-duty members of the Pakistani military, police, Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF), and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as hostages.

Local reports suggest all these security personnel were heading to Punjab on leave. The BLA’s statement warns that,“if the occupying forces attempt any military intervention, all hostages will be executed.”

The mission is being led by the BLA’s Fidayeen Unit, Majeed Brigade, with operational support from Fateh Squad, STOS, and the intelligence wing known as Zirab. So far, there has been no official confirmation on the government’s response. However, reports indicate that attempts at military action are under consideration, given the serious threat to national security.

The hijacking occurs against a backdrop of other controversies in Pakistan: from alleged diplomatic spats—such as the Pakistani ambassador reportedly being denied entry to the United States—to domestic woes over skyrocketing prices of essentials like cooking gas cylinders and milk. Sports-related disputes, such as the new Champions Trophy ceremony row, have also made headlines. Yet none of these issues have eclipsed the immediate crisis surrounding the Jaffar Express.

The government has yet to release a comprehensive plan to resolve the standoff, leaving hundreds of lives hanging in the balance.