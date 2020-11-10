Trumps not courteous like Obamas! Melania hasn't called new First Lady Jill Biden yet

While Donald Trump hasn't conceded to Democratic challenger Joe Biden, his wife and First Lady Melania Trump has not been courteous to the new First Lady Dr Jill Biden either. Melania Trump is yet to call Dr Biden who has begun work on her agenda as First Lady.

The Trumps' conduct is a far cry from the Obamas' warm welcome to Donald and Melania despite a contentious election that saw Trump's disparaging comments about Obama. The Obamas hosted the Trumps at the White House just two days after Trump's victory. The men took to the West Wing while the women had tea in the residence. Michelle Obama gave a tour of the White House's living quarters to Melania Trump.

Nevertheless, Jill Biden is in the process of building her staff and setting her agenda as First Lady that will include education, veterans and cancer, as mentioned in a report in Daily Mail. Dr Biden's spokesperson told the news site that Jill Biden is spending time with her children and grandchildren in Wilmington. "Dr Biden is focused on building her team and developing her priorities focused on education, military families and veterans, and cancer," said the spokesperson.

Dr Biden is likely to continue with her job as a teacher, making her a rare presidential spouse to hold an outside job. The three areas of concern for Dr Biden is likely to be employment, education and wellness. It remains unclear if she will revive Joining Forces, the initiative started by Michelle Obama and Dr Biden that hired more than 50,000 veterans and military spouses.

Additionally, when Jill Biden takes over the East Wing, she is likely to increase her staff count from Melania Trump's 10-member team. Predecessors Michelle Obama and Laura Bush had 25 staff members each.

Also read: 'I may have relatives in Mumbai': Not just Kamala but Joe Biden also has India link

Also read: US elections 2020: Joe Biden looks to bring in Washington veterans for key posts