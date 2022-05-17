Twitter deal 'cannot move forward' until there's clarity on bot numbers: Musk

Billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla boss Elon Musk has said that he will proceed with his $44 billion takeover of the San Francisco-based microblogging platform Twitter only if Twitter is able to prove that less than 5 per cent of its users are bots.

He was replying to a user who wrote that Musk may be looking for a better deal as $44 billion seems too high with 20 per cent users being fake or spam accounts.

Musk tweeted, “20 per cent fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher. My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of

(More details awaited)