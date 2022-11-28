Twitter’s internal bug risked 5.4 mn users' data: Reports

Social media platform Twitter has confirmed a massive data leak that has put about 5.4 million users’ data exposed. According to reports on Monday, the leak happened earlier this year and the Elon Musk-led social media company had confirmed it.

Additionally, data from over 1.4 million Twitter profiles for suspended users was reportedly shared privately, and an even larger data dump with the data of "tens of millions" of other users may have come from the same vulnerability.

The exposure is allegedly part of the API vulnerability, which was reported earlier in January this year.

The leaked data includes private details like mobile numbers of the registered users, their email IDs and more. This information can potentially be used for phishing scams or even exploit uncover identities.

This comes days after the world’s richest man embarked upon his mission to revamp Twitter. Musk has been vocal about his changes and layoffs. The company has laid off about 50% of its staff globally and now is looking to hire coders and engineers.

