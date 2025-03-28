Two dead, 30 feared trapped as powerful earthquake flattens Bangkok tower; tremors jolt northeast India

Twin earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 rocked Myanmar on Friday, triggering widespread panic across Southeast Asia. The tremors flattened a high-rise building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district—over 900 km from the epicentre—killing two labourers and trapping at least 30 others. Thailand immediately declared an emergency, shutting down metro and rail services in its capital.

The quake's impact wasn’t limited to Thailand. Strong aftershocks were felt in northeastern India, including Meghalaya, as well as in Bangladesh and China’s Yunnan province.

In Myanmar, three people were killed after a mosque partially collapsed. The iconic Ava Bridge in Mandalay, a major transport link across the Irrawaddy River, also gave way under the force of the tremors. The epicentre of the quake was near Sagaing, a region prone to seismic activity due to the north-south running Sagaing Fault, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Back in Bangkok, harrowing visuals flooded social media. One video showed water from a skyscraper’s infinity pool spilling over its edge. Another captured the moment an under-construction high-rise crumbled to the ground, sending a plume of smoke into the air. Malls and office buildings were evacuated as alarmed residents scrambled to safety. “I was sleeping in the house, and then I ran as far as I could in my pyjamas out of the building,” a resident in Chiang Mai told AFP.

The Thai government imposed an immediate lockdown in affected zones, suspending public transport, closing the airport, and evacuating commercial zones. Emergency responders were deployed to rescue those trapped under rubble in the collapsed high-rise.

India offers help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the disaster with a message of solidarity. “Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, we asked our authorities to be on standby. Also, asked the MEA to remain in touch with the governments of Myanmar and Thailand,” he tweeted.

Myanmar, already battling civil unrest and a stretched healthcare system, has a history of powerful earthquakes. In 2016, a 6.8-magnitude quake struck Bagan, killing three and injuring many. Friday’s twin tremors add yet another layer of crisis to the region.