UK government unveils measures to curb migration, check updated minimum salary requirement

The British government unveiled a series of strategies on Monday aimed at curbing net migration to the United Kingdom. Among these measures is a plan to raise the minimum salary required for foreign workers to qualify for a work visa. Interior Minister James Cleverly informed the parliament that the minimum salary for skilled foreign workers to secure a visa would see a significant increase, reaching approximately £38,700 (Rs 40,77,000), a substantial rise from the current £26,200 (Rs 27,60,000).

Minister Cleverly stated, "We will stop immigration undercutting the salary of British workers."

UK PM Rishi Sunak has committed to reducing migration levels, which have risen since Brexit, despite the Conservative Party's 2019 election pledge to lower them.

"Immigration is too high. Today we're taking radical action to bring it down. These steps will make sure that immigration always benefits the UK," Sunak shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Previously, his spokesperson informed the British press that migration was too high and highlighted the "abuse" of measures implemented over several years. However, recent statistics underscore the challenge faced by ministers in reducing migration, particularly in the health sector, which heavily depends on hiring foreign workers.

According to the latest data, the number of health and care worker visas issued in the year ending September reached 143,990, doubling from the previous year. Specifically, 83,072 of these visas were granted for care workers and home workers—a sector struggling with staffing shortages and resistance to limitations on hiring foreign staff.

The government's migration advisers have previously stressed that the "persistent underfunding" of local councils, which primarily funds adult social care, is a critical factor contributing to the staffing crisis.