UK PM Rishi Sunak locked out of his 10 Downing Street residence with Dutch Premier; here’s what happened next

A moment of unexpected diplomacy turned mildly awkward as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Dutch Premier Mark Rutte found themselves momentarily locked out of Number 10 Downing Street during what was meant to be a significant diplomatic meeting.

As the outgoing leader of the Netherlands arrived at Downing Street, Prime Minister Sunak graciously stepped out to welcome his Dutch counterpart on the imposing steps. Amidst flashes from the waiting cameras, the two leaders paused for a cordial photo-op before heading in for a pivotal discussion spanning crucial global issues.

However, what seemed like a seamless entry turned into a perplexing moment when the leaders encountered an unexpected hurdle: the infamous Number 10 door. Videos captured the somewhat amusing scene as Sunak attempted to gain access, placing his hands on the door, only for both leaders to be left momentarily puzzled. Ultimately, the door yielded to an internal unlocking mechanism, allowing them entry.

This encounter marked the final diplomatic tête-à-tête between Rishi Sunak and Mark Rutte, following the latter's announcement of stepping away from the political arena. Rutte's decision came after a tumultuous period in Dutch politics, notably marked by the collapse of his coalition government amid discord over immigration. The subsequent victory of Geert Wilders in the recent Dutch general election reshaped the political landscape.

Addressing the media post-meeting, a spokesperson for Number 10 shed light on the discussions between the leaders, emphasising their focus on pressing geopolitical concerns. Among these were deliberations on the Middle East situation, expressing shared concern over the pause in fighting for releasing hostages and stressing the urgency of facilitating aid into Gaza via alternative routes. Both leaders underscored the significance of thwarting regional escalation and uniting against threats to maritime security.

Additionally, the spokesperson highlighted Sunak's recent dialogues with President Zelensky, emphasising the unwavering commitment to supporting Ukrainian allies throughout the upcoming winter and beyond. The significance of this pledge amidst the geopolitical landscape was reiterated as a crucial point in the discussions.