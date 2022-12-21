Ukraine President Zelenskyy is enroute to US, to make first foreign visit since Russia's invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed today that he is visiting the United States. This will be the Ukrainian president’s first-ever visit after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Zelenskyy took to Twitter and wrote, “On my way to the US to strengthen the resilience and defence capabilities of Ukraine. In particular, the president (US President Joe Biden) and I will discuss cooperation between Ukraine and the US. I will also have a speech at the Congress and a number of bilateral meetings.”

Last interaction between the two leaders was in March of this year and that too through a video link, shortly after Russian troops entered Ukraine. In the address to the US House of Representatives and the Senate, Zelenskyy had implored US lawmakers for immediate assistance.

As per the political advisor to Ukraine's President, Mykhailo Podolyak, Zelenskiy's US visit shows a high degree of trust between the two countries and this trip would offer him the opportunity to explain what weapons Kyiv needed, Reuters quoted.

In the address on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said it was critical to obtain more assistance as the country enters winter.

He said, "We will do everything possible and impossible, expected and unexpected so that our heroes have everything they need to prevail."

“This week is extremely important for Ukraine — in order to get through this winter and next year," Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskiy made a surprise visit to the eastern front-line city of Bakhmut on Tuesday, dressed in trademark combat khaki. He handed out medals to soldiers.

In contrast to this, the Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin in Kremlin awarded medals to the Russian-appointed leaders of four regions of Ukraine that Russia has claimed, Reuters reported.

Russian missile and drone strikes have targeted Ukraine civilians and critical energy infrastructure in the country, causing cuts to power and water supplies.



Also read: Vladimir Putin 'moved to bunker' as flu outbreak strikes Kremlin: Report

Also read: Vladimir Putin’s strategist says Russia will either win Ukraine war or world will suffer