US family sells company for $1.7 bn, makes 540 employees millionaires overnight

A family-owned electrical equipment company in the United States has made headlines after sharing a massive portion of its sale proceeds with workers. Louisiana-based Fibrebond was sold to power management giant Eaton in a deal worth $1.7 billion, but what made the transaction extraordinary was the decision to allocate $240 million to employees.

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Foundation and challenges

The company was founded in 1982 by Claud Walker and grew from a small manufacturing business into a major supplier of electrical equipment enclosures. Over the years, Fibrebond survived significant challenges, including a devastating factory fire in 1998 and the economic downturn that followed the dot-com crash. Despite these setbacks, the company reinvented itself and later benefited from soaring demand for data centres and AI-related infrastructure.

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Bonus pool

Before agreeing to the sale, former CEO Graham Walker insisted on a unique condition: employees had to share in the windfall. He negotiated a clause requiring 15% of the sale proceeds to be distributed among the company’s 540 full-time workers, even though none of them owned company stock. The provision ultimately resulted in a $240 million employee bonus pool.

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The payouts averaged around $443,000 per employee, although long-serving workers received significantly larger amounts. The bonuses are being distributed over five years as retention awards, ensuring a smooth transition under the new ownership.

Unexpected rewards for employees

Several employees described the moment as unbelievable, with some comparing the experience to winning a lottery. Business-development executive Hector Moreno said the announcement felt "surreal" as workers opened their letters revealing the unexpected rewards.

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For many employees, the money has been life-changing. Some have paid off mortgages, cleared debts, funded college education, strengthened retirement savings, or started small businesses. Others have used the money to fulfil long-held family dreams.

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The move has drawn widespread praise across the business world, with many calling Walker’s decision a rare example of corporate generosity. Rather than keeping the entire fortune within the family, the owners chose to reward the employees who helped build the company through decades of challenges and growth.