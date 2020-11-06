US Election 2020 results: Anxious netizens trigger meme fest

The US elections this year have left the voters in a bind since the winner of the presidential poll is not yet decided and counting is still underway. So social media sleuths did what they do best -- make memes. Supporters of Biden and Trump have taken to social media and are sharing jokes and memes to cope up with the anxiety.
One of the viral memes shows the Republican incumbent saying that if Joe Biden wins these presidential polls, then he would leave the US and Biden retorted by saying, "Bi den".
Here are some of the memes that were doing the rounds on social media
When will Nevada declare results?
Nevada verifying results pic.twitter.com/X1aVadvxwkPOC (@PJOmotorcity) November 5, 2020
me wait for Nevada to show the result : pic.twitter.com/gCLCD4xXFgteens in april (@teensinapril) November 5, 2020
Donald Trump dancing on a sinking ship, hmm
THIS IS WORTH A RE-TWEET #Election2020 #ElectionNight #ElectionResults2020 #ElectionDay #elections #EleccionesUSA2020 #ByeByeTrump #Biden #Wisconsin #Resist #TrumpMeltdown #trump RT & FOLLOW pic.twitter.com/QSARYiO6U3(@JamesLankovits) November 6, 2020
South Park on delayed US election results
My feelings on #ElectionDay2020 in @SouthPark gifs... pic.twitter.com/e2sc7d7HRUJaimie G (@Jaimie118) November 4, 2020
Donald Trump's complains on mail in voting
watching Trumps speech and listening to him complain about mail in voting #ElectionResults2020 #TrumpIsALaughingStock #ElectionDay2020 #TrumpIsCompromised pic.twitter.com/aZHaf0Xs0zSaucy (@SorceressSaucy) November 6, 2020
Texas going from red to blue and back every moment makes me scared
Texas swinging between red and blue is making me feel physically sick. Im not even American. #Elections2020 #ElectionDay2020 pic.twitter.com/g7r3SSvLEOLinz (@LinappeZ) November 4, 2020
The simpsons actually predicted this wayback. This is damn close, abeg se the simpsons no dey drop odds #USElection2020 pic.twitter.com/xiPEbh819pGLITZBOY GB #ENDSARS (@gbolahan_falana) November 6, 2020
Pakistanis when they see American elections don't yet have a clear winner
#USAElections2020 existsGossip Pakistan (@GossipPakistan) November 4, 2020
Le Pakistani people#ElectionDay2020 #USElection pic.twitter.com/6NJpaJM1h1
Teen climate activist from Sweden Greta Thunberg fired the perfect salvo at the Republican incumbent and tweeted, "So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill, Donald, Chill!"
So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBAGreta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020
