'Chill Donald, Chill': Greta Thunberg serves Trump the hottest of burns; Twitterati love it

Environmentalist Greta Thunberg served President Donald Trump on Thursday with what can best be described as the hottest of burns. The 17-year-old Thunberg quoted Trump's widely unpopular advice to the environmentalist after he demanded counting to be stopped. On Thursday, Trump tweeted, "STOP THE COUNT!" over allegations that elections were rigged.

"So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!," said Thunberg while quoting his tweet.

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA â Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

For all those who remember -- and the ones who don't -- Trump mocked the environmentalist after she was named Time magazine's person of the year last year. Calling the honour "so ridiculous", Trump had said, "Chill Greta, chill!" and then proceeded to ask her to work on her anger management problem and go to an old fashioned movie with a friend instead.

As it stands, Thunberg had to wait exactly 11 months to give Donald Trump the perfect clap back.

The tweet has amassed over 1.1 million likes and 295.3k retweets. Twitterati could not hold back their admiration for the teenage activist after the tweet.

LMAO this queen straight-up waited for the perfect moment to snatch his weave with one of his own insults. Mad respect!! â Spineless Rat Bastardâ¢ï¸ (@SpinelessRat) November 5, 2020

Oh...... the best of this day! Absolute BEST! pic.twitter.com/G4WMv5uwKV â Tru McHugh (@TruMchugh) November 5, 2020

This was worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/dR8q0zAlX8 â Mia StÃ¥lnacke (@AngryTheInch) November 5, 2020

Imagine sitting on this tweet for all these months waiting for the perfect time to use it, when it was relevant every single day, but knowing there would be one moment more perfect than all others to post it. Your patience paid off. pic.twitter.com/SejgVqZEsb â Timothy Brumbaugh (@MrTimBrumbaugh) November 5, 2020

Greta, you're such an amazing young woman. I am here with my popcorn ready; enjoying the hilarious comments with you.



What goes around, comes around, peeps. pic.twitter.com/Rh9uUUOV2O â Anita (@amorillum) November 5, 2020

Trump and Thunberg have been at loggerheads for a while now as the President continues to famously deny the climate crisis. The duo crossed paths at the United Nations in New York around two months before the original exchange took place on Twitter. Trump was not part of the summit where Thunberg famously told world leaders, "You are failing us."

Recently, the US under the Trump administration exited the Paris climate agreement. Democrat rival Joe Biden has promised to revert on the first day in office if he is elected to the White House.

Also read: US Elections 2020: Biden or Trump? When will the presidential polls winner be declared

Also read: Did dead people vote in US elections? American media reports multiple cases