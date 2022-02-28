US halts ops at embassy in Belarus, OKs evacuation from its embassy in Moscow

Operations at the US embassy in Minsk have been suspended and non-emergency employees and family members are authorized to voluntarily depart the US embassy in Moscow, Secretary of State Blinken said in a statement on Monday.
"We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine," Blinken said.
