Airbnb to provide shelter to up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees amid tensions

Affordable home rental company Airbnb on Monday said that its non-profit arm Airbnb.org would offer free, temporary housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine amid rising tensions in the country after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced "military action" a few days back.

These stays will be funded by Airbnb, Inc., donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund, and the generosity of Hosts through Airbnb.org.

Chief Executive Brian Officer Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia, the chairman of Airbnb.org, have sent letters to leaders of Ukraine's neighbouring countries Poland, Romania, Germany and Hungary offering help to house the refugees.

At least 300,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered the European Union so far after Russia's invasion of the country, and the bloc needs to prepare for millions more, senior EU and French officials have said.

"Today’s announcement builds on the ongoing work of Airbnb.org – an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to facilitating temporary stays for people in moments of crisis – to support refugees and other displaced people around the world," the company said in a statement.

Last week, the organisation announced that it has provided housing to 21,300 Afghan refugees, and it set a new goal of providing free, temporary housing to another 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan, Africa, the Middle East, Central and South America, and other regions. Airbnb.org’s offer to provide housing to up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine is in addition to this broader effort, it added.

Airbnb.org, which provides temporary stays for people during crisis, will work closely with governments to help address needs in each country including by providing longer-term stays.