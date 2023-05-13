'US needs a recession soon': F1 fans mock extravagantly priced menu at Formula 1 Miami GP

Formula 1 fans were shocked to see the outrageous high prices that were charged during the Miami Grand Prix last week, at Florida, in terms of event ticketing and hospitality.

This came while the recession fears are looming large amid rising interest rates and companies are laying off employees due to concerns of an economic downturn.

Many billionaires such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Ken Griffins along with celebrities like Tom Cruise, William sisters, Roger Federer were seen at the event, enjoying luxurious dishes and drinks.

Several Twitter users, specially the Formula 1 fans, have conveyed their outrage online regarding the 'insane' pricing of consumer products and hospitality at the Miami GP. Many argued and mocked the ongoing talks of the United States economy potentially going into a recession by stating that if that were the case, the organisers of the race would not charge such exorbitant prices.

Not just the food, but the prices of just watching the event were off the roof as well. Tickets averaged between $1,000-$2,000, with suite tickets costing between $50,000- $200,000 depending on group size and type of luxury box.

In other parts of the world, such as Hungary, the ticket price on the Grand Prix weekend costs somewhere around $184, which is cheaper than most of the hospitality, foods and drinks offered in Miami.

Based on the menu pictures shared by users on social media, chilled prawns with mustard and cocktail sauce was selling for $500. Lobster rolls with aioli, truffle, brioche and potatoes cost $450. A dish as simple as fruit salad would have cost you $295 — for pineapple, watermelon, stone fruit, rambutan, kiwi and coconut granita. Even though these dishes and prices were based on a table of 4 people, the price of fruit salad would have still cost around $74 per person.

Some people even went ahead and compared the event to a Fyre Festival, a scam music festival organised by con artist Mcfarland and Rapper Ja Rule in 2017.

📰:F1 fans in Miami are angry over the high prices and poor quality of food at the Grand Prix. Some have compared it to the Fyre Festival, while others question the mark-up and demand proof that anyone actually purchased the expensive items. A bottle of water in the general… pic.twitter.com/pKIMHOIKMl — F1 Naija 🇳🇬 (@f1_naija) May 9, 2023

Peter McCormak, host of the ‘What Bitcoin Did’ show, posted the photo of a Wagyu steak sandwich on his Twitter account stating the hefty price tag. “$42 (AU$62) wagyu steak sandwich at Miami F1. Fyre festival vibes,” he wrote, referencing the notorious fraudulent luxury music festival.

$42 Wagyu steak sandwich at Miami F1…



Fyre festival vibes 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/EfDKkliS0F — Peter McCormack🏴‍☠️ (@PeterMcCormack) May 7, 2023

Recession? What Recession ? food prices at Miami F1 GP, $250 nachos…. – Wall Street Silver wrote while sharing the menu list of Miami GP on Twitter

Recession? What recession?



Food prices at Miami F1 Grand Prix.



$250 nachos ...... ⚠️ ⚠️ ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/W8m3asiNnc — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) May 9, 2023

One F1 fan surprised and blown away by the wild prices quoting the menu wrote ”Yo, I thought this was a different currency at first”

Yo. I thought this was a different currency at first pic.twitter.com/CIyxjhBufe — Jon Schaff (@JonathanSchaff) May 7, 2023

Miami’s famous E11even club, which was hosting performances from Rick Ross, DJ Snake, deadmau5, and Tiesto throughout the week, offered table packages that started at $5,000 and went all the way up to $200,000 for velvet-rope access to the club’s premier section, as reported by Bloomberg in its overview of the week’s offerings.

A company called Ultimate Driving Tours offered packages including helicopter transfers, trackside suites on Saturday and Sunday and a five-star hotel tooms for $20,000 per person.

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos and hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin from Citadel were spotted dining together at the Miami beach during the weekend.

F1 Miami Grand Prix has been the most expensive GP this year for now, which could be overtaken easily by the inaugural ‘Las Vegas Grand Prix’ later this year, where ticket package prices are high as $5 million, which if converted to Indian currency would be Rs 40 crore approximately.

Max Verstappen secured an impressive victory at the Miami Grand Prix, despite starting ninth on the grid. With the fastest lap of the race, he extended his lead in the Formula One championship over his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez.

The result also marked the fourth time in five races that Red Bull has achieved a one-two finish. This dealt a significant blow to Perez's chances of overtaking Verstappen in the overall standings, particularly after the Mexican driver had secured pole position during Saturday's qualifying session.

The next race is San Marino Grand Prix on May 21, 2023 at Imola Circuit in Italy.

