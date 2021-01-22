US President Joe Biden removes Trump's diet coke button from White House desk

Joe Biden has assumed charge as the 46th President of the United States and on the very first day he reversed outgoing President Trump's policies on immigration, environment, economy and the fighting of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also turned around the look of the Oval Office with one amusing change observed by broadcaster Tom Newton Dunn, the removal of the Diet coke button.

Dunn said when he interviewed former President Donald Trump at the White House with another journalist, his desk had a peculiar little red button. Eventually he realised that when Trump pressed the button, a butler swiftly brought him a Diet Coke on a silver platter.

Dunn took to his Twitter handle and shared two 'then and now' images of President Biden and former President Trump in the office. His caption read, "President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When@ShippersUnboundand I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did. Eventually Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It's gone now."

After Dunn shared the news, the tweet instantly went viral and managed to garner more than 116.5k likes and over 23.4k retweets at the time of writing this. Several netizens took to the comments section to express their views on this change.

Here are some hilarious reactions to the tweet.



Did you get one or just him? Tom Watson (@tom_watson) January 21, 2021 He got the first one, then asked us if wed like one too. We said yes please. Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) January 21, 2021 Trump took the red button with him. He thinks it will work if he just puts it on his desk at Mar A Lago. Petzl (@Petzl_) January 22, 2021 The day any of us needs a button to have someone bring us a beverage, we need to stop and think "What have I become?" Taylor Grayson (@taylorgrayson) January 21, 2021 Did you ask him about this then? pic.twitter.com/spsZgjWEYt Josh (@SurreyCricBlog) January 21, 2021 I would've paid so much money to get to be in the room for the conversation that I imagine went like:



BIDEN: ok what's next



STAFFER: setting up the Oval. Photos are all done. Do you want to keep the Diet Coke button?



BIDEN:



STAFFER:



BIDEN: the what in god's name button https://t.co/cDhkmqzjr5 Emmy Bengtson (@EmmyA2) January 21, 2021

